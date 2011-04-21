Amazon Cloud Goes Down, Takes Every Hot Startup With It

Photo: Reddit

Right now, Amazon’s EC2 cloud service is down, and bringing down with it almost every popular startup, including Reddit, Quora and Foursquare, TheNextWeb notes.Amazon is a huge player in cloud computing, renting out its servers and computing space to companies so they don’t have to buy their own infrastructure. Amazon’s cloud services are particularly popular with young, hot startups.



Amazon says they’re working on it, and they’ll probably be back up soon.

But this episode shows the advantages and pitfalls of “the cloud.” On the plus side, it lets startups scale up their infrastructure much more cheaply and efficiently. On the down side, they have to rely on an outside party for the most crucial part of their service — staying up. Even the best, and Amazon is widely considered to be one of the best, will have an outage like this once in a while.

