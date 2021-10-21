Paris Hilton tells fans ‘legislation is hot’ during Capitol Hill visit

Paris Hilton. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Paris Hilton had a simple message for fans greeting her on Thursday: “Legislation is hot.”

She has been in DC lobbying for regulations on residential programs for troubled teens.

The celebrity and hotel heiress is backing the Accountability for Congregate Care Act.

In a town where lobbying firms and think tanks spend millions crafting the right message, Paris Hilton offered one of her own for free during the second day of her Washington visit.

“Legislation is hot,” the celebrity and hotel heiress told a group of fans as she exited a lawmaker’s office in the Longworth House Office Building.

Hilton has been on Capitol Hill advocating for the Accountability for Congregate Care Act, which would establish more stringent oversight and regulations for residential programs geared toward troubled teens.

Recalling her own experience at teen residential facilities – where she alleges she was physically assaulted and forced to take medication – Hilton called on lawmakers to take action against the troubled teen industry during a media appearance on Wednesday outside of the Capitol building.

“I wish I could tell you that what I experienced was unique or even rare, but sadly it’s not,” Hilton said in her remarks.

“Every day in America, children in congregate care settings are being physically, emotionally and sexually abused,” she continued. “Children are even dying at the hands of those responsible for their care.”

The pre-influencer era superstar has the backing of major lawmakers such as Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who spoke alongside her on Wednesday.

“Facilities that abuse children under the guise of care have absolutely no place in our society and I will continue to push for strong legislation that increases regulation, oversight and transparency,” Schiff said.

Hilton waged a similar campaign for a bill in Utah, which was signed back in April.