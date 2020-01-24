'Why is my Xbox One controller blinking?': 3 ways to troubleshoot your Xbox One controller when its Xbox button is blinking

Shutterstock There are three ways you could troubleshoot your Xbox One controller if it’s blinking.

If your Xbox One controller is blinking, it could indicate that it’s not paired to your console, which is usually a quick and easy fix.

If you’re having trouble with your controller remaining paired to your Xbox One, make sure that you’re in range of your console and that your controller’s battery is sufficiently charged.

You can pair an Xbox One controller and system by holding down their pair buttons or by temporarily connecting the controller and console with a micro USB cable.

Without a properly paired controller, your Xbox One is little more than a very expensive (and rather too large) paperweight.

If your Xbox One controller is continuously blinking, then it is probably telling you that it’s not paired with your system.

How to troubleshoot your Xbox One controller if it’s blinking

Shutterstock There are a few things you might try.

Here are three solutions for when your Xbox One controller is blinking.

Pair your controller to your console wirelessly

Xbox The Xbox One’s pair buttons are often referred to as bind buttons.

To stop your Xbox One controller from blinking and pair it to your console, just press down on the pair button on your Xbox One console and then release it, and within 20 seconds, hold down the corresponding pair button on your controller.

The controller should flash more rapidly for a moment, then display a continuous light. When that happens, it’s paired.

Connect your controller to your console with a micro USB cable

Amazon A compatible micro USB cable.

You can also pair your controller with your console by connecting it via a physical micro USB cable.

This is also how you would charge your Xbox One controller, which may be the necessary remedy.

Restart your console and controller

Shutterstock A single Xbox One console can be paired with up to 8 controllers, but beyond that number, controllers must be unpaired before a new one can be linked.

If pairing your controller doesn’t work, check your controller’s batteries and then shut down your Xbox One console by holding the power button for 10 seconds. Turn it back on, then try again.

