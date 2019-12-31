'Why is my Roku not connecting to the internet?': 3 ways to troubleshoot your Roku player's internet connection

Roku There are several ways to troubleshoot your Roku device if it isn’t connecting to the internet.

If your Roku is not connecting to the internet, first check your router, as the issue is likely with the network itself, not your Roku.

You should also try restarting your Roku, and you can do an internet speed test to assess your connection.

Your Roku is your ticket to enjoying all your favourite streaming media platforms as well as literally thousands of TV channels.

So when your Roku is not connecting to the internet, you are cut off from countless hours of entertainment that you can usually count on to brighten your day.

How to troubleshoot your Roku if it’s not connecting to the internet

Roku Ensure your Roku or Roku Stick is properly inserted into an HDMI port in your TV.

Fortunately, getting your Roku back online is usually pretty quick and easy. And in most cases, when a Roku can’t connect to the internet, the problem isn’t even with the Roku itself, but rather with the router, other devices in your home, or the connection settings.

Start troubleshooting Roku connectivity issues by checking physical hardware and making sure all cables are properly connected and then ensuring it is connected to the proper network.

Do an internet speed test

Roku If you are having trouble controlling your Roku via your phone’s app, check your phone’s internet settings and make sure it is connected to the right network.

If your Roku is connected to the internet but the connection seems weak, open the settings menu on the Roku, and then go to “Network” and then “Check connection.” The device will test the quality of the internet signal and its speed, letting you know if your issues may be caused by a poor connection.

Assuming the signal strength and speed from your router seem sufficient, try turning off other devices that are using the internet to offer more bandwidth to the Roku. You can also try moving the Roku closer to the router to improve connection strength.

Restart your Roku

Roku Click ‘Settings.’

As with many devices, restarting a Roku can often improve its performance. Go to “Settings,” then select “System,” and then “System restart” to reboot your Roku. And consider restarting your router as well.

Connect an ethernet cable to your Roku

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Sometimes, using a cable to directly connect your Roku to the internet is your best option.

While you can’t plug an ethernet cable into a Roku Stick, physically using a cable to connect a compatible Roku player to the internet will always create the most robust connection.

