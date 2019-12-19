'Why is my location wrong on my iPhone?': 4 reasons your location isn't accurate and how to fix it

- If your location is wrong on your iPhone, there are a number of ways you can fix it to get a more accurate location.
- Make sure location services are enabled for the app you’re using, and that both the app and your iOS are fully updated.
- You can also try changing your cellular data options to pinpoint a better signal, but if you’re not connected to Wi-Fi or a strong cellular network, your iPhone will likely have trouble with location accuracy.
- Here are four common reasons why your location is wrong on an iPhone, and how to fix the issue.
Can you find me now?
Occasionally, the answer is no when it comes to your iPhone.
Whether it’s the third-party app you’re using, factors like the cellular or Wi-Fi signal, or a problem with your iPhone itself, sometimes the device just can’t seem to figure out where you are.
And an inaccurate location can be a big deal in an age when many of us rely on GPS for directions and navigation.
Why your location is wrong on an iPhone, and how to fix it
Fortunately, most iPhone location issues are easily solvable.
Here are four common reasons why your iPhone can’t find you, and how to troubleshoot them:
You don’t have location services enabled
Privacy concerns are a great reason to withhold your location from apps that don’t really need it, but you may have been overzealous in an effort to cloak some of your personal information.
Make sure you’ve enabled location services for apps that you want to be able to find you:
1. Open Settings.
2. Go to “Privacy.”
3. Select “Location Services” at the top.
4. Toggle to enable them.
5. Double-check in the listed apps below that you’ve set permission “While Using.”
You need to update your iOS
An out-of-date iOS can account for software bugs that suddenly scramble your location accuracy.
Check that you have the most recent software update on your iPhone:
1. Open Settings.
2. Tap “General.”
3. Open “Software Update” at the top, and you will see if your iOS is updated.
You need to update the app you’re using
Likewise, location accuracy bugs will plague third-party apps if there’s been an iOS update, and you haven’t updated the app.
While iOS 13 users will have their apps automatically update, if you’re running on an older iOS, you may need to go to the App Store and change your settings to automatically update apps, or manually update the ones with location issues
You have a poor cellular or Wi-Fi signal
Your location is estimated from sources like GPS satellites, the closest Wi-Fi networks, and nearby cell towers.
If you don’t have a strong signal, chances are you won’t have an accurate location. But you can try and change your cellular data settings to find a better connection.
1. Go to Settings.
2. Open “Cellular.”
3. Tap “Cellular Data Options.”
LTE generally gives you the best signal, but you may want to try out your other options, like 3G or 4G, to see if that works better. You can also try to enable data roaming, especially if you’re in another country – but you may incur extra data charges.
