10 ways to fix a slow iPhone and get it running faster

You can speed up your iPhone with a few quick fixes. Apple

If your iPhone is slow, making a few tweaks in the settings can significantly improve performance.

Common fixes include restarting your iPhone and updating to the latest iOS version.

You can also try to remove unused apps and clear the cache on your iPhone.

After you’ve had an iPhone for a while and the excitement wears off, it might feel like it runs slower than when you first took it out of the box.

Sometimes, that’s not a feeling. We now know that Apple does slow down older iPhones to manage the battery better.

But there are many other reasons why your iPhone might be running slower, and you can fix some of them, restoring your phone to its original glory.

Restart your iPhone It might sound like a cliche, but it’s useful advice: If you are experiencing an unusual problem with your phone, just restart it. A misbehaving app can slow down your phone, so follow our instructions on “How to restart, force-restart, or reset any iPhone model.” Update your iPhone’s operating system It’s always a good idea to keep your iPhone’s operating system up to date since iOS updates often include important security patches. But just as importantly, they sometimes include performance tweaks that can make your phone slightly faster or manage the battery life better. Here’s how to make sure your iPhone is running the latest version of iOS: 1. Open the Settings app. 2. Tap General and then tap Software Update. 3. Make sure that the Automatic Updates option is set to On. 4. If there is an update waiting to be installed, tap on Download and install. Update your iPhone apps Tap ‘Update All’ to update all apps. Stefan Ionescu Developers don’t just update apps to give them new features and fix bugs. They also do it to improve their performance, which is why you must always keep them up to date. If you have Automatic Updates enabled, your phone will do it for you. If not, you have to do it manually. Here’s how: 1. Open the App Store app. 2. Tap the account icon on the top right. 3. On the section with pending updates, tap on Update All to update every app. Remove apps that you don’t use often Apps can slow down your iPhone in two different ways. Firstly, if you’re running low on storage, that can slow down your phone. Secondly, rarely used apps running in the background can gum up your phone as well. That’s why you should look at the apps you have installed on your phone and uninstall any that you rarely (or never) use. For instructions, check out our articles on how to delete apps or how to hide apps. Get rid of widgets you don’t need Tap on ‘Remove Widget.’ Stefan Ionescu If you have too many Widgets on your Home screen, they can significantly impact your iPhone performance. Luckily, removing them is super easy. 1. Locate press on the Widget you want to remove. 2. Tap on Remove Widget. Clear your cache Speaking of background tasks that can slow down your iPhone, the built-in browser and other apps could also be bogging down your system. For instance, Safari maintains a cache of recently visited web pages as well as cookies, login information, and other data. These help you have a smooth web browsing experience. But when the cache gets too big, it can slow down your phone. If you notice your phone is especially sluggish, you need to clear the cache. Follow the instructions in our article, “How to clear the cache, history, and cookies on an iPhone to free up space and improve speed.” Clear your phone of malware Though it’s rare, your iPhone can get infected by malware. The chances of malware infection increase slightly when you jailbreak your device and install apps from unofficial sites. Malware can slow down your iPhone if infected because it will hog system resources. Signs that your phone is infected by malware include a fast-draining battery, overheating, unexplained apps, and a spike in data consumption. To get rid of malware on your iPhone, you can try restarting it, clearing the cache and browser history, or performing a factory reset. Note: For more information, read our article on iPhone viruses.

Dial down the graphics Tap the ‘Reduce Motion’ toggle. Stefan Ionescu Your iPhone can run a little faster if you reduce the work the CPU puts into displaying fancy graphics. Unlike a desktop computer, there are relatively few graphic settings on an iPhone. Here’s what you can do: 1. Start the Settings app and then tap Accessibility. 2. Tap Display & Text Size. 3. Tap the toggle for Reduce Transparency to turn the option on. 4. Tap Back and then tap Motion. 5. Tap the toggle for Reduce Motion to turn the option on. Disable some automatic background processes Switch off toggles for ‘Apps’ and ‘App Updates.’ Stefan Ionescu We don’t recommend doing this unless you have a serious performance issue with your iPhone. But the fact is you can make your iPhone faster by turning off a few automatic background processes. 1. Tap on the Settings app. 2. Tap App Store, and then switch off the toggles for Apps and App Updates in the Automatic Downloads section. 3. Tap Settings on the top right to go back to the main page. 4. Tap General and then tap Background App Refresh. 5. Tap Background App Refresh and tap Off. Replace your iPhone’s battery If you’ve had your iPhone for a few years, your battery might be reaching the end of its life. Once batteries pass their peak performance, Apple may remotely throttle your phone’s performance. This keeps it from unexpectedly shutting down because the battery isn’t working properly. To check on your iPhone’s battery health: 1. Start the Settings app and tap Battery. 2. Tap Battery Health. Look at the Maximum Capacity of your battery. Basically, the lower the capacity, the fewer hours you’ll get from your phone. You should also look at the Peak Performance Capability, which gives you an assessment of the battery’s overall health. If it says that the phone is “currently supporting normal peak performance,” you’re good to go. But if you see a message that your battery’s health is “significantly degraded,” you should consider contacting Apple support to replace the battery.