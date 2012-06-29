Why Is Microsoft's Surface Obsessed With Keyboards?

IS THE KEYBOARD THE KEY TO THE SURFACE?



On June 18, 2012, Microsoft announced it’s new Surface Tablet. There are many questions swirling around the Surface, but one the more subtle, yet more important, questions is why Microsoft is so obsessed with the Surface’s add-on Keyboard.

Microsoft devoted a large portion of their Surface keynote to the keyboard. The word “keyboard” was used dozens of times during the 45 minute presentation. Further, the Surface is never depicted without the keyboard and, in fact, the keyboard is always prominently highlighted whenever the Surface is displayed.

Click here to read more >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.