Why Is Microsoft Trying To Stir Up Trouble For Google?

Microsoft’s Bing opted out of embracing the holiday spirit and is launching a series of Google attack ads on NBC, CNN, and Fox News tomorrow.



The search engine is even trying to coin a new phrase, warning consumers, “Don’t get Scroogled.”

The commercials call out Google for its months old decision to make merchants pay to show up on Google Shopping results.

Even though this has been around since May, Microsoft decided to launch its ad campaign now to take advantage of the holiday shopping rush.

This isn’t the first time Microsoft’s gone dirty. This September, ads captured the spirit of the famous Pepsi Challenge spots and had passersby test the two search engines, asking Google to “Bing It On!” (These kind of campaigns didn’t fly when former Bing marketing chief Eric Hadley was in charge.)

Google swung back in October with a hilarious spot called “Get Your Google Back” — set to the Jackson 5’s “I want you back” — for people who didn’t want Bing on Windows 8.

Search Engine Land has reported why Bing calling out Google is kind of the pot calling the kettle black since it has a paid shopping search results deal with Shopping.com.

<a href=”http://www.bing.com/videos/browse?mkt=en-us&amp;vid=e64fea2e-bf56-4b9b-bc42-026e595df81f&amp;from=shareembed-syndication&amp;src=v5:embed:syndication:&amp;from=shareembed-syndication” target=”_new” title=”Are you getting Scroogled?” data-mce-href=”http://www.bing.com/videos/browse?mkt=en-us&amp;vid=e64fea2e-bf56-4b9b-bc42-026e595df81f&amp;from=shareembed-syndication&amp;src=v5:embed:syndication:&amp;from=shareembed-syndication”>Video: Are you getting Scroogled?</a>

<a href=”http://www.bing.com/videos/browse?mkt=en-us&amp;vid=0dc0abc1-0502-409c-a29f-c2b04bf67224&amp;from=shareembed-syndication&amp;src=v5:embed:syndication:&amp;from=shareembed-syndication” target=”_new” title=”Don’t get Scroogled” data-mce-href=”http://www.bing.com/videos/browse?mkt=en-us&amp;vid=0dc0abc1-0502-409c-a29f-c2b04bf67224&amp;from=shareembed-syndication&amp;src=v5:embed:syndication:&amp;from=shareembed-syndication”>Video: Don’t get Scroogled</a>

