Why Is McCain Crushing Obama On YouTube This Month?

I have been doing a lot of YouTube research recently, so I can keep track of what the MeezNation users are up to. What has surprised me is the shift in the month of August in YT popularity from Barack Obama (whom I give money to) to John McCain (whom I don’t).



As you can see from the graphic here, McCain is now crushing Obama in video views this month on YouTube, garnering 4.7M+ to 2M+. This may be due to gaming of the system, or it could be because McCain just figured out YouTube existed vs Obama knowing about it for a while, but in any case, each campaign is diligently posting videos each day, and McCain is spanking Obama in views. So what gives, especially since Obama is seen to be the high tech guy?

As a sidenote: If you’re trying to do this on a Verizon 3G card in middle of Manhattan with all 4 green bars showing, you may want to kill yourself while waiting for the screen to load….why it needs to average less than a 28.8K old-style analogue modem is simply mystifying…that will take another post after this since the performance is often far better in other cities.

SAI contributor Sean Ryan is CEO of Meez, the former CEO of Listen.com and the brother of SAI Chairman Kevin Ryan. He blogs at SharkJumping.com, where this post was originally published.





