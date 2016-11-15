LinkedIn is down for lots of European users

LinkedIn is down for many European users.

The professional social network is failing to load for many Brits and other Europeans, including in Business Insider’s London office.

Down Detector, a site that monitors the uptime of various websites, indicated that it is also malfunctioning elsewhere in Europe.

It appears to be working normally in the US.

It’s not immediately clear what the cause of the issue is, and LinkedIn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

We’ll update this story when we have more information, or when LinkedIn comes back online.

