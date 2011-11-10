Why is Justin Bieber both Famous and Infamous?

All you can see is a dark silhouette of a skinny, pre-teen kid. No sign of the stylish mop, nor the tween fashion that is inspiring a whole generation – just a plain old, small-boy formal shirt, trousers and tie. But the voice is pretty inspiring. That’s Justin’s first Youtube video that got noticed by Scooter Braun of the Raymond-Braun Media Group. Although in his late 20s when he discovered Bieber, Braun himself was something of a teen prodigy; becoming the marketing manager of So So Def Records at 19, and the executive director at 20!

Bieber Blabber

So what makes Justin Bieber so very famous? There are innumerable theories. A famous one is that Justin’s hair is his temple. Not since the Beatles, have music fans come across a mop as perfect as Justin’s. There’s another one about how the time was ripe for a male tween sensation. Miley Cyrus ruled the roost among tween and teen fans; some Bieber theorists feel, there was a void for a hot, male, Miley-like sensation, and with a little bit of serendipity, Bieber took her place. There’s one theory, however, that makes a lot of sense. With so much talk about studio ‘factory’ products, where a Studio exec thinks up the next big thing in a boardroom, fans like, that Justin was spotted through his Youtube home videos. To them, he’s a mix of good teenage looks, a fair amount of talent and the best of all, a fairytale story – an anonymous son of a single Canadian mother who became the hottest pop sensation.

Hate Mail

Despite his looks, charm, wealth and fame, not everybody is taken by Justin Bieber. There is an ocean of haters out there, some of whom want to kill him or see him dead! Bieber probably has the most number of ‘I-hate-Justin’ style FB pages. Some of them read: Justin Bieber is ugly, Justin Bieber is gay, Justin Bieber is dumb and so on. The number of internet pranks that surround the young superstar are many too. Some of them are pretty nasty; especially the 4Chan ones.

A bunch of 4Chan imageboard users got together to make ‘Justin Bieber Syphilis’ the trending topic. And the next day it was the US No.1 most Googled topic.

The group’s more recent prank was the ‘send Justin to North Korea’ one.

In an online poll that was basically trying to get Justin fans to vote for their location, so he could perform in their country, 4Chan users bombarded the poll with votes for ‘North Korea’. As is widely known, North Koreans have no internet access! North Korea topped the poll, followed by Israel.

Not so into him

So, what is it that makes people hate him so much really?

Music is subjective, what many feel is that Justin’s music is really bad and they think it’s unfair that he gets so much attention while many good musicians languish in anonymity. The top Youtube comment, on almost any ‘good’ music video, for instance, those of classic rock artists like Pink Floyd, jazz or blues artists, like Ella Fitzgerald and Otis Rush, have comments and allusions to Justin Bieber; Typical comments are, ‘This is way better than Bieber’, ‘Today’s youngsters don’t understand music, they listen to Bieber’ and so on. Justin Bieber, to millions and millions of music lovers has become the epitome of what they consider to be bad music of the day or what they feel is wrong with today’s music industry.

Another factor is pure Bieber-fatigue that manifests itself into hate. People are tired of hearing about Bieber constantly and cannot fathom what makes him so famous. This fills up millions with angst and hate. They want the hysteria to stop but in fact, don’t realise, that by setting up Facebook pages, launching internet pranks of epic proportions, creating and uploading parody videos of the teenage star, they expose more people to him, many of whom have the opposite reaction of liking him.

As long as there are Beliebers

There is actually a word to describe Justin Bieber fans and it is this: Belieber, which means somebody who believes in him. And there are millions and millions of them, all over the world. For those who feel bad about his Facebook hate pages, don’t. On last count, JB had 29,855,083 fans!

For every hater, there are at least a hundred beliebers. And that includes top celebrities like Usher, Katy Perry, Kanye West, Johnny Depp and Britney Spears.

For every internet prank there are equal number of Justin fan sites, blogs and fans who will defend him fiercely on the internet. When Jazz artist Esperanza Spalding won the Grammy Best New Artist instead of Justin, her Wikipedia page was defaced by Beliebers with comments like, ‘Justin Bieber deserved it go die in a hole. Who the heck are you anyway?’

His recent film – a music documentary – grossed more than Michael Jackson’s This Is It concert film in weekend numbers.

Justin Bieber is hated and loved in equal measure and maybe that’s what makes him so special.

Now, it has been acknowledged that Justin’s not gay and has been seeing famous teen celebrity Selena Gomez, the pop sensation can continue to enjoy the mainstream fan base that he attracts.

Either way, Justin’s infamy is making him more famous, and his fame, ironically, attracts more haters. His fame and infamy continue to fuel each other like a vicious Bieber circle!

