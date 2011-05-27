Why Is Google Suddenly Linking Personal Gmail Accounts With UNRELATED Google Apps-Based Business Accounts?

Like many small business owners, I have several Gmail and Gmail Apps-based company email accounts.



All of them serve different functions, all of them have different content, and I need access to all of them AT THE SAME TIME.

Until a few days ago, this was no problem, as I could access all of them as tabs in a single window in a Firefox browser.

Then, suddenly, I found one of my Google Apps-based company accounts was linked to my long-time, pre-existing personal Gmail account:

If I opened one, the other one automatically switched to it, and then they BOTH would close down almost immediately, and have to be re-opened.

Despite my best efforts, there seemed no way to de-link them, despite a ridiculously UN-helpful Google “tutorial” about how to “de-link” separate accounts.

Then, yesterday, my final non-linked account was suddenly linked to my personal Gmail account.

The company IT person and several other people were unable to figure out what was going on.

I then posted about this as my FaceBook status, and found that several other people were having the same problem, and were equally baffled.

Indeed, one person — a former top-level Yahoo developer — left this comment on my FB status thread:

Dave, it seems your problem is using different accounts at the same time. FWIW, I have found that the simplest way to address that is to install several browsers — Firefox, Chrome, Internet Explore, Opera — and access each account from a separate browser. You have to have all the browsers open at the same time.Well, that’s all well and good, but it’s hard to see what on earth Google is gaining from changing what had been a perfectly simple / easy / convenient set-up where different accounts could be linked AT THE SAME TIME AS TABS IN A SINGLE WINDOW to forcing people to operate and switch constantly between a different browser for each different account.

Why would they change that ???

It’s impossible to imagine any profit-related reason, let alone a technical one, and it’s become a drag to have to close one account and open another, whereas before they could all be easily accessed simultaneously.

Surprisingly, if you google “gmail linked accounts”, you get NOTHING current.

It’s very depressing when something that WAS easy all of a sudden becomes a vexing pain in the arse.

Will Google PLEASE let people DE-LINK their personal from their various business accounts, the way you used to be able to ???

This SIGNIFICANTLY detracts from the User Experience.

Once we handle this, we can then talk about how AWFUL FaceBook’s new “Messaging” service is ;-) .

