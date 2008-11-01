Why Is Facebook Burning So Much Cash? They Keep Hiring

Facebook is constantly hiring – in March the company reportedly had 500 employees, and now CrunchBase lists them at 700. And according to their job listings, they’re still looking to take on 143 more.



Why does this matter? Because even though the company has been funded to the tune of $500 million, they are reportedly running out of cash and looking to Dubai for more.

