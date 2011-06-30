Why Is European Broadband Faster And Cheaper? Blame The Government

If you’ve stayed with friends who live in European cities, you’ve probably had an experience like this: You hop onto their WiFi or wired internet connection and realise it’s really fast. Way faster than the one that you have at home. It might even make your own DSL or cable connection feel as sluggish as dialup.

You ask them how much they pay for broadband.

“Oh, 40 Euros.” That’s about $56.

“A week?” you ask.

“No,” they might say. “Per month. And that includes phone and TV.”



