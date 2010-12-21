Why Is CNBC Trying So Hard To Defend Insider Trading?

I have an opinion about CNBC. I believe this network comes to the aid of Goldman Sachs, other major Wall Street firms, and the insider trading syndicate. I believe that this company has an interest in luring retail investors into the investment trap that is the stock market. This is purely my opinion, but there are some tell tale signs that my opinion may be true. No one is accusing CNBC of taking money from Goldman Sachs. No one is accusing Jim Cramer, or CNBC editor John Carney (formerly of Clusterstock), or Erin Burnett of taking money from the TBTF banksters or anyone else directly.



But clearly pumping stocks while Wall Street firms are accused of churning the price of stocks through manipulation and/or insider trading is a lucrative business. At the very least, as a network, you get the attention of day traders and a wider audience. I doubt if CNBC would say they are not a “team player” for Wall Street. I could be wrong.

If I am wrong, certainly CNBC can come and debate this in the comment section. I will try to assemble a circumstantial case against the business network. But certainly this is only for the court of public opinion rather than a court of law, where, IMO, many of their minions should be right now. But unless the SEC decides to go after this network and prove laws are being broken, there is not much that we can hope for on that front. Unless actual laws are broken, this relationship between CNBC and Wall Street can continue indefinitely.

Here are signs that I could be right about the relationship:

1. The network, especially Larry Kudlow and Erin Burnett, uses metaprogramming language to help lure investors at the retail level. Some of these metaprogramming words include, “glass half full”, “money on the sidelines”, “green shoots”, “goldilocks economy”, “free market capitalism”, etc. I am not saying that CNBC has thought up all these catch phrases because I don’t know. However, this becomes an ongoing editorial and brainwashing that is not evident to many people. Used to be that we knew when a company was editorializing and when they were reporting the news. CNBC mixes them in, sort of like Fox News (talking points), but focused on financial news and opinion. Why would a company that claims to be a news organisation use language that plants deliberate suggestion into the brains of the unsuspecting viewers?

2. The network rails against those who criticise their pet banksters with cries of Class Warfare. However, I have proven that the class warfare has come from the top down. So, their cries are like the boy who cried wolf. Only with CNBC the boy is the best pal of wolves.

3. The network rails against those who can’t pay their mortgages. Santelli’s rant was no doubt sanctioned, and since he is not given the Cramer disclaimer, apparently he speaks for CNBC. Or else, why didn’t the editors of CNBC come on and sanction Santelli? Why didn’t they tell the world that the banksters were at fault for the Ponzi lending scheme instead of the borrowers? Santelli said that the borrowers made a “bet” and lost. But since when do bankers with any reputation whatsoever make bets with their customers and borrowers? Why didn’t CNBC point out the absolute absurdity of Santelli’s position?

4. Kudlow and Trish Regan made a big push one day for the privatization of social security. It is clear to everyone that mainstreet has washed its hands of stocks and the street is drooling for the fees that could be generated by privatization of social security. No, we don’t want this, CNBC. We don’t believe you have the interests of mainstreet at heart. You have done nothing to assure us.

5. Cramer was caught pumping and dumping stocks, and even admitted to the dissemination of misinformation about stocks, and was even investigated at one point. But CNBC lets the slime ball, along with other former Goldman Sachs men, remain on CNBC. In the interest of objective journalism these people need to go. Kick them off the air, CNBC, or you cannot earn the trust of mainstreet, by keeping the Najarians around, or by keeping around any folks who have been involved in Goldman Sachs. It just doesn’t work, and your ratings are starting to suffer even by keeping Kudlow and Burnett around. CNBC has gathered the appearance of sleaze and dirt if not an earned reputation of same. No one is accusing these people of breaking the law. Perhaps the right laws have not yet been written. It is the appearance of conflict of interest and the appearance of improper behaviour that has likely reduced viewership.

6. The John Carney assault on insider trading laws has stepped up just prior to and during the expert network investigations that may point to Steve Cohen, a favourite of Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and other investment banks. I have appreciated Carney’s astute observation about Basel 3 in the past, and John even quoted me once, but I noticed recently that he is speaking at hedge funds. We saw how ineffective that sort of behaviour made Larry Summers, who did nothing for mainstreet as Obama’s financial guru. And John considers Michael Milken a great American and Enron as being unfairly prosecuted. Sheesh!

Perhaps Wall Street is a different planet. Or maybe Carney is betting that mainstreet is asleep and won’t notice; which was once likely true, but may not be anymore. If you have article after article defending hedge funds, while deriving speaking fees from hedge funds it just looks bad, though I am sure it is perfectly legal. Fast Money, where the former Goldman Sachs boys, the Najarians appear, is certainly a helpful show, except that the flash crash drove stocks of great companies like Accenture to almost zero. Day traders are abandoning the show, partly because of the flash crash and partly because they can’t get equity out of their homes to gamble with.

I think it took the housing bubble and bust to awaken many on mainstreet to the utter corruption and decadence that is Wall Street. Carney and CNBC got away with this pumping of Wall Street for years, even as the Nasdaq went up to 5000, only to lose more than half it’s value. But the street got arrogant with the housing Ponzi, publically so, and brazen. When you screw with families on mainstreet, brazen behaviour is considered an attack. That is what make’s Carney’s view of Wall Street, in the light of these attacks, so absurd.

Here are some of Carney’s Defenses of Wall Street Greed:

Here is a Carney article stating that “the SEC cannot detect fraud at hedge funds”. Apparently with the new investigation of SAC that may be a very untrue statement.

Here is an introduction of John Carney as a senior editor at CNBC. How can a guy who is paid for speaking at hedge funds be a news editor and objectively report? I don’t get it. At least stop taking hedge fund gigs John! CNBC appears to mainstreet as being dirty, John. These gigs don’t help the perception! I know it is all perfectly legal, but come on!

Here is John Carney defending Goldman Sachs as the less bad bad guy!

Here John is laughing with his CNBC cronies regarding insider trading and hedge funds. Funny stuff John! NOT.

Here is John stating that the case against Raj was a waste of time. Was it John?

Here is John arguing that naked shorting doesn’t matter. Really John?

Here is John hating the idea of prosecution of Lehman’s execs. After all, they failed and all the execs should be prosecuted or none at all is what I get out of the article. Fine, then lets go after the execs of every bank that received a dime of bailout money, or loans from the Fed at the discount window. Get em all! But, if that is not possible, don’t let Lehman execs off the hook. Sheesh again.

CNBC Is Acting on Behalf of Wall Street As the Crisis of Liquidity Continues

Here is the bottom line regarding CNBC. The network is helping investment companies fund the liquidity crisis. The network is engaged in obvious metaprogramming, and also in getting government off the backs of companies with suspect business models, etc. After all, free market capitalism and government being nice to the banksters is the only way to prosperity. Larry Kudlow says it every day. But never has it sounded so hollow as it does now with massive unemployment and mainstreet distress.

But this crisis is getting ever more difficult to solve because of the slowing of the Ponzi debt scheme that is American Finance and because of the slowing of the American consumer. The Wall Street analysts no doubt are aware that the consumer is badly wounded, and even GS said that recently. Without end demand, the ponzi is in difficult straits. But for this network to protect, coddle, condone or in any way help crooks, even if legally, is simply not the American way. Let’s bring these financial corporations to justice, and claw back moneys to our treasury that really belong to the American taxpayer and consumer.

Henry Ford paid his workers good money. They bought his products. We need heroes in the corporate world, not the cowardly thieves we see leading the financial world every time we turn on CNBC. Perhaps we will never know the inside scoop as to why CNBC wishes to defend insider trading with such zeal, but we now know from government investigations, that there is a web ring of insider traders that may have been in existence since Milken, and maybe even for longer.

The Complete Article with Links and Videos Was First Published At Hubpages.com.

