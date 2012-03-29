Why Is Charles Barkley In Drag?—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Photo: Twitter.com/ Weight Watchers

Watch out Jennifer Hudson. Charles Barkley is dressing in drag for Weight Watchers new ad campaign. The McCann Erickson spot features the basketball star wearing heels and a wig, pledging to do anything to get men’s attention. Is this punishment for accidentally calling his endorsement deal a scam on live TV?Crispin Porter + Bogusky executives Dave Schiff, Scott Prindle, and John Kieselhorst have left the shop to create their own agency called MADE.



John Curbishley, the former SVP from the iVillage division of NBC Universal, has been appointed Executive Vice President for Business and Product Development at AccentHealth, a health education television network that has 173 million viewers annually.

Mullen has won the global Grey Goose account.

Katy Perry and David Beckham star in Adidas’ new TV spot. What do we learn? They like to jog.

Mike Abbink has been hired as the Creative Director of global branding consultancy, Wolff Olins.

The rumours are true—Pepsi does have a deal with Nicki Minaj. Less true? The brand is denying rumours that it is creating a new soda.

