Why Is Cash4Gold Traffic Slumping?

Our favourite ad last night was the one from Cash4Gold, featuring Ed McMahon and MC Hammer, two celebrities who have blown their fortunes and been foreclosed upon. We’d have assumed that these would be peak times for the company, as Americans liquidate their cheap trinkets. Yet a look at the charts suggests traffic started declining, right around the same time the market collapsed. Is it just that in this time of uncertainty, Americans are not inclined to give up their one asset that might actually hold its value?



And for your pleasure, he’s the video again:



