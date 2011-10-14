So What's Really Causing All The BlackBerry Problems?

Photo: AP

RIM is still having problems maintaining BlackBerry services such as BBM and e-mail around the world.According to RIM’s co-CEO’s apology video this morning, service is getting better, but it’s still not completely fixed.



So, what went wrong? Without getting too technical, here’s the breakdown from RIM:

RIM experienced a “core switch failure” this week. That means the system in charge of processing all those BBMs and e-mails you send shut down. Even the emergency backup switch failed.

Because of the switch failure, there was a huge backlog of unsent messages sitting in RIM’s servers. You’ve probably noticed that a lot of your BBMs were delayed. You can blame the backlog for that.

As the system slowly goes back online, you should notice your messages going through again. RIM says it’s working hard to clear the backlog.

During a conference call yesterday, RIM said the system failure was completely internal. Hackers were not to blame.

RIM will be making another announcement at 10 a.m. Eastern, so we’ll have more updates for you then.

