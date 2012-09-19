Why Is Apple Still Holding On To iPods? Because We Still Need Them

Everything coming from Apple is a multi-tasker, including the iPod. But, out of all of the devices in Apple’s lineup, the iPod Nano and Shuffle are the closest thing it has to a uni-tasker.



Sure, the Nano can broadcast radio, track fitness, play videos and even make a decent compass, but it’s main job is play music. The iPhone does this too, along with just about everything else, so why is the company still holding on to such a seemingly simple device? Because some people still want to keep their music and their phones separate.

