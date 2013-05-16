6 Reasons Apple's Tanking

Brokers have been getting bombarded with questions about Apple, which is down nearly 4% today.



Credit Suisse has put together 6 reasons the stock is tanking:

1) failed 100 dma

2) yesterday’s Trainer midday note w $240 number

3) this was out this morning (and dont think they left much anyway “Apple /quotes/zigman/68270/quotes/nls/aapl AAPL -3.37% shares were down more than 3% to $429.60 on the news that Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management LLC dumped the remainder of its once sizable stake in the company, according to the fund’s latest 13-F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission

4) follow thru post Hon Hai (supplier) #s weaker yesterday

5) was fairly low conviction rally from 400 – 450

6) GOOG strentgh — prob some rotation out of one into othe

Everything you need to know about Apple.

