Why Ireland Is The Miracle Of Europe

Photo: Syunosuke via flickr

Numerous EU officials have recently lauded Ireland’s commitment to cutting spending and getting its economy back on track.This time last year the problems facing Ireland were incredibly serious — a gravely distressed Anglo Irish Bank and rapidly inflating borrowing costs spelled disaster ahead. But with 1.6% GDP growth last quarter and expected growth of 2% next year, Ireland seems to be the only one of the bailed-out or threatened nation to be on its way back to economic health.



Regardless of reservations raised about the sustainability of this growth — particularly if the global economy continues to go down the tube — Ireland’s recovery so far has been little short of extraordinary.

