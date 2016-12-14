5 reasons why the iPhone is better than the Google Pixel

There’s a lot to love about Google’s Pixel, but the iPhone has its own set of perks that lets it shine, especially the iPhone 7.
Those perks range from the hardware to software, and even how well it works with other devices, specifically Mac computers.
Still, you may have noticed that I found more things to love about the Pixel than I did with iPhone.
Check out the iPhone’s best perks to see if they’re more important to you than the Pixel’s:
If you're all-in with the Apple ecosystem, it's hard to get out.
Specifically, the iPhone and Mac combination offers a bunch of useful little features that help you do things that should be easy very easily.
For example, AirDrop makes it incredibly simple to transfer photos and videos from my iPhone to my MacBook Pro, and vice versa.
Your iPhone can also turn into a hotspot for your Mac laptop without having to dig into the iPhone's settings. Once you initially set your iPhone up to become a hotspot, it will always be an option to use as a hotspot in your MacBook's list of available WiFi networks.
Using FaceTime, iMessage, and receiving phone calls on your Mac is also really quite nice. Just note that FaceTime and iMessage only work with contacts who also have iOS devices.
The most ardent Android users out there will notice that almost everything I mention here can be done with an Android phone. Yet, nothing has proven to be as easy or hassle-free as the iPhone/Mac combo.
The Pixel and Pixel XL are nice, but not as nice as the iPhone.
It's true that the iPhone 7's design is essentially three years old (it basically looks the same as the iPhone 6), but it's still a beautiful device.
Plus, there are more colour options for the iPhone than there are for the Pixel, including silver, matte black, jet black, gold, and rose gold. The Pixel only comes in black and silver, and the blue option is a limited edition that was sold out within minutes of becoming available.
The iPhone 7's water resistance is a great feature you hope you never have to use. It's more of a front-line defence against water damage than an enabler to take underwater photos.
The Pixel, unfortunately, isn't water resistant, which means it's more likely to suffer water-related damage than the iPhone 7.
The iPhone 7 Plus' second lens lets you lets you zoom in without sacrificing image quality. That's because the second lens adds 'optical' zoom rather than digital zoom.
Optical zoom uses the lens itself to zoom in, which maintains the size of the pixels and doesn't affect quality. Digital zoom, on the other hand, essentially zooms into the pixels, which results in blurriness because the pixels are enlarged.
The iPhone 7 Plus' second lens can also be used in unison with the primary lens to create blurry backgrounds while keeping a photo's subject in focus (pictured above). The effect is called 'bokeh,' and it can add a professional, dramatic touch to your photos.
I'm partial to Android myself, but I find that iOS is a classier, more premium-looking operating system, even if it is getting a little stale.
Android 7.1 on the Pixel is also nice, but it's more utilitarian, and its bold colours don't quite ring the 'premium' bell.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.