5 reasons why the iPhone is better than the Google Pixel

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

If you're all-in with the Apple ecosystem, it's hard to get out.

Specifically, the iPhone and Mac combination offers a bunch of useful little features that help you do things that should be easy very easily.

For example, AirDrop makes it incredibly simple to transfer photos and videos from my iPhone to my MacBook Pro, and vice versa.

Your iPhone can also turn into a hotspot for your Mac laptop without having to dig into the iPhone's settings. Once you initially set your iPhone up to become a hotspot, it will always be an option to use as a hotspot in your MacBook's list of available WiFi networks.

Using FaceTime, iMessage, and receiving phone calls on your Mac is also really quite nice. Just note that FaceTime and iMessage only work with contacts who also have iOS devices.

The most ardent Android users out there will notice that almost everything I mention here can be done with an Android phone. Yet, nothing has proven to be as easy or hassle-free as the iPhone/Mac combo.