Apple revealed why some iPhones are randomly shutting down despite having battery life left

For a few months, iPhone 6s users have been complaining about their iPhones shutting down when there is plenty of battery left. Recently, Apple announced a battery replacement program for users whose phones were manufactured between September and October 2015. While that may cover most of the users dealing with this issue, some claim that, although their phone is not part of the recall, their iPhones still shut down unexpectedly.

Apple has finally come out and said what’s causing the issue and what it’s doing to address the problem on all iPhone 6s smartphones.

