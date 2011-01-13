Why Investors Are Going Crazy For Lululemon Right Now

The name Lululemon Athletica doesn’t exactly connote financial powerhouse but the Vancouver-based yoga apparel store is on a massive role that continues today.



The stock has more than doubled in the past 52 weeks and with yoga becoming uber-popular, the future is looking very promising for this retailer which is primarily known for its super trendy yoga gear.

