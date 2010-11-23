Why Interim NFL Coaches Have The Advantage This Offseason

Photo: AP

Coordinators Leslie Frazier and Jason Garrett have slid into interim head coaching jobs this season, but they’ve done so at a time that almost guarantees they’ll lose that interm tag before next year.In today’s Monday Morning Quarterback column Peter King explains why even though a number of teams will be looking for new coaches this offseason, they might not go after the big marquee names that are available, like Jon Gruden and Bill Cowher.



Because of the labour uncertainty around the NFL, it’s very likely that a new coach wouldn’t have access to his players until mid-way through the summer. That means that the team wouldn’t have nearly enough time to learn the new coach’s scheme and playbook before the start of the season.

They would not even be able to gameplan with assistant coaches, as King believes teams would only want to pay them part-time.

While Gruden and Cowher are extremely attractive candidates, it may not be wise for owners to pony up big money to pay them when there’s no guarantee of when they even take their teams onto the field.

Not only do internal candidates have a strategic advantage, they are generally much cheaper to pay as well.

