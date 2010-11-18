Why Inflation Could Affect Baseball's Revenue Sharing

Photo: DiaryStar.com

As America’s inflation problem sweeps sports venues across the country, teams will likely be forced increase prices of in-stadium concessions and merchandise.While inflation doesn’t present much of a problem to large-market franchises, mid-market and small-market teams often encounter fewer customers at those higher prices, Forbes reports.



That’s why they predict rising inflation to spark another round of debate over revenue sharing. Small market teams will insist they can’t remain viable in this financial environment – and they’ll call on their large-market opponents for help.

