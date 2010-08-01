Why Increasing Lending To Small Businesses Is A Horrible Idea For Job Creation

Some refreshing, heterodox thoughts from David Goldman at First Things regarding Washington’s fetish for expanding credit to small businesses:



In all the American recessions and recoveries of the past four decades, big businesses shed jobs permanently and startups created new jobs. There is an enormous literature on this phenomenon, which I have reviewed in the past. The Census Bureau and the University of Maryland recently calculated the net creation of jobs by age and size of business, and the results show that new and businesses create most new jobs.

Photo: First Things

The Fed and the administration claim that the problem is that small businesses can’t get bank loans. The problem, they insist, is monetary policy. Big businesses are being rewarded for laying off workers, stripping down to bare bones, and earning profits on their core businesses. They are—wisely, given the fecklessness at the rudder in Washington—hoarding cash; they don’t want to borrow.

But startup small businesses shouldn’t be financed with bank loans (except for secured financing of inventories and receivables). Most small businesses fail. This is Portfolio Theory 101. If you own the stock of 100 startups, and 99 go bust but one becomes Microsoft, you get rich. But if you are a bank, and you lend money to the 100 startups, and only 1 can pay you back, then you go bust.

Thus startups are financed with equity, not debt. This is taught to first-year finance students.

The bottom line: Small business/startup-led job creation will not be achieved through more lending. He prescribes various tax incentives, etc. as an alternative.

