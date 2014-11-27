Economists Figured Out The Real Reason It's Nearly Impossible To Get A Taxi In The Rain

Oliver Burkeman is the author of “The Antidote: Happiness for People Who Can’t Stand Positive Thinking.“ He came by Business Insider to talk about many topics, including Colin Camerer’s surprising economic research on taxi drivers “daily income target” and how it influences supply and demand in New York City.

