Why I'm Not Buying The iPad Mini

Being the Apple fanboy that I am, I find it hard to type that title.It’s true though that I will be passing on the iPad Mini.



I had actually decided this even before I had a chance to play with the device. After having the opportunity to fondle it, my mind hasn’t changed. Don’t get me wrong….it’s a great device. There is a scenario in which I would even consider buying it, but right now, it’s a pass.

So, most importantly, in what scenario would I actually buy the iPad Mini?

Well for one, if I didn’t already have an iPad. I had the first generation iPad and now use regularly the iPad 3 (or whatever the right number is for the last one with the 30-pin connector.) I’m quite happy with that device and have grown fond of the form factor. Together with the Switcheasy case I have on it, it’s my go-to travel machine. I hardly ever take my Macbook Air on the road anymore and my iPhone 5 is with me at all times anyway.

So, if I didn’t already have an iPad, I’d immediately get the iPad Mini. It’s the best combination of tablet and portability as well as usability if you already have an iPhone and laptop. Further, I use the device for content consumption and email first followed by some content creation (I don’t blog on it for example.) Therefore the Mini is perfect for everything I need….I couldn’t care less about it not having a Retina display and a faster processor.

So, you may be scratching your head and wondering why I don’t just get it. Well, here’s the main reason.

There will be a follow-up device to the current Mini. It will be faster, have Retina display and some other features which we may not be aware of. Most importantly though, it’ll come out in about a year’s time. At that point, I am sure my current iPad will be getting tired. Further, I will have upgraded most of my charging accessories to Lightning (thanks to iPhone 5) and will also want my iPad to have this technology.

Hence, the current Mini just doesn’t fit into my upgrade schedule. Same was the case for the iPhone 4S. Sure, I wanted it, but it just didn’t make sense. I was fine sticking with the iPhone 4 until the iPhone 5 came out, skipping a generation. Same is the case for the Mini and Apple knows this. I’d also bet that by the time the next iPad Mini comes out, it will be just as fast and feature-loaded as the full size iPad.

It will simply be a matter of having options in terms of size, just like with the Macbook. There you have the Pro and Air. Both can be bought fully loaded and are wonderful machines, each with their own fan base. I went from a Pro to an Air and would never go back. Highly likely that this will be the case with the iPad too…..just not now.

