Why I'm Mad At Tumblr

As I publish this post on Tumblr, I am not at all happy with my blogging platform. The service went down for a mind-boggling 23 hours, shortly after I had put up a post Sunday evening. When I publish a post, it is an exciting moment. I have a sense of satisfaction for having gotten some thoughts and feelings out into the ether. I tell my Twitter followers and Facebook friends about the new post, and watch (and participate) in the conversation over the ensuing hours. Unfortunately, when people can’t read the post, it is hard to have a timely conversation about the post. It directly built upon the day’s posts by Fred Wilson and Mike Lazerow, so there was a strong element of timeliness in its publication. And that timeliness was lost.



Sh*t happens. Believe me, I get it. I also get that Tumblr is a business doing well and dealing with massive scaling challenges. What I don’t get is the manner in which the crisis was handled. There are any number of examples of good – and bad – PR strategies related to crisis management, and I have to say that Tumblr bungled the outage in the classic manner. They hid. Two tweets in 23 hours, with no detail about the “why”, the “when” or the “how” (“a major issue in one of our database clusters” does not qualify as either why or how IMHO). I guess I would have expected better from a young, “hip” company with world-class investors and advisers.

People and companies make mistakes but damn, 23 hours with nary a word? Some people commented in my Twitter stream that “you get what you pay for.” Really? Is this the way the Internet works? Unless you explicitly pay for something then you should expect it to break whenever and be ok with it? No chance. That is not the contract services have with their users. A service is offered. People begin to rely on it. The service moves from testing into production. More people rely on it. The implicit contract is that the service will work. If it doesn’t work, then users should be informed why it doesn’t work and for how long it is expected to be broken. At least this is the contract I perceive to be in place, and if it’s not I’d really like to know this.

What I would have appreciated from Tumblr were periodic updates on the status of the problem, even if time of resolution was uncertain. I also would have liked to have known if my data was at risk, and the efforts that were being taken to protect (or recover) my data. This isn’t complicated stuff. I still would have been frustrated (and perhaps worried), but felt much better informed and more cared for by Tumblr. Instead, the President of the Company, in my Twitter stream, informed me that my musings about switching platforms in the wake of the outage was “reactionary.” Reactionary? Really? Is it reactionary if you are in an information vacuum for an entire day? Is it reactionary if your social contract is broken? I don’t think so.

I appreciated that my friend @bijan informed me that he, as a Board member, was involved and engaged in, problem resolution. But that isn’t the way it should work. Company Management needs to be open, honest, transparent and timely, and they were none of these things. They dropped the ball and myself and many Tumblr users are pissed off at the way it was handled. Management’s “oops, we apologise” explanation isn’t really good enough for me. I want more and expect more from a great company with a world-class team. Get it together, guys. Set a good example for your Web services brethren on how to handle a crisis. Because this was not one of your shining moments.

This post originally appeared at Information Arbitrage and is republished here with permission.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.