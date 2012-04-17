Why I'm Ridiculously Excited For Samsung's Next Galaxy Phone

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

I only get truly pumped for a handful of smartphone and tablet launches each year. Today, Samsung announced plans to unveil one of them: The Galaxy S III will be unveiled May 3 at a big London event.



(Samsung’s invite says the “Next Galaxy,” but it’s almost certainly the successor to the flagship Galaxy S II.)

Samsung makes the best Android phones. It makes way too many of them, but that’s a different issue.

When I tested the Galaxy Nexus, Samsung’s latest and greatest phone built with Google’s help, I found it to be nearly as good as my iPhone. It’s not good enough to make me want to switch, but definitely one of the few phones I’d strongly recommend Android lovers run out and buy.

If the rumours are true, the Galaxy S III will be an impressive piece of hardware. The screen will be able to play full 1080p HD video on a 4.8-inch screen, something no other smartphone can do. The body is said to be made of a ceramic casing, which will be a nice departure from the cheap-feeling plastic Samsung always uses in its phones and tablets.

Then there’s the rumoured quad-core processor that will make video, gaming, and multitasking ridiculously fast. It has the potential to be faster than the iPhone 4S.

By the way, most of those rumours come from Jonathan Geller at BGR.

My only concern is the way Samsung has changed Android on the Galaxy S III. The phone will run Ice Cream Sandwich, Google’s latest and greatest version, but Samsung heavily modifies Android to meet its needs. This process is called “skinning” Android.

Samsung’s “skin” is called TouchWiz, and it takes a lot of visual cues from Apple’s iPhone software. I’ve never been a big fan of TouchWiz, and I hope Samsung uses the Galaxy S III launch as a means to let some of Google’s original Android design shine through. I’m not holding my breath though.

I’m often hammered by readers for being an “Apple fanboy” because I think Apple makes the best phone and best tablet. The truth of the matter is that I’m a “technology fanboy,” and Apple just so happens to make the best gadgets.

For the first time in a very long time, Samsung has a chance to make a phone that puts it on the same level as Apple.

And that has me very excited.

