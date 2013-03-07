A Top Apple Writer Explains Why He Ditched His iPhone For A Samsung Galaxy S3

Photo: Andy Ihnatko

Long time iPhone users typically complain that the famous smartphone’s operating system is starting to feel stale and Android offers a fresh take on the smartphone experience.Because of this, an increasing number of people are ditching their iPhones and moving to Android.



Famed Apple journalist, Andy Ihnatko is among those who have abandoned their iPhones. Ihnatko ditched his iPhone in 2012 after having it for five years.

The senior contributor at TechHive is writing a three-part series on exactly why he left.

Ihnatko’s main reasons for the change revolve around four broad, unique features about Android 4.x and the Samsung Galaxy S III that spoke directly to his needs and convinced him to switch:

Better keyboards like SwiftKey. Ihnatko says, “I can type more quickly and accurately on the Galaxy S3 than I can with an iPhone. That’s partly due to the fact that it has a truly large screen, and its keyboard is therefore physically wider.”

A larger screen, for real. “After just a couple of weeks with the Samsung Galaxy S III, my iPhone 4S screen stopped seeming “normal-sized.” At first it became “small” and ultimately it became “too small.”

Collaboration between apps. “Almost anything I do that involves one app working with another app is much, much easier on an Android device than on an iPhone, thanks to a deep-rooted mechanism for inter-app collaboration.”

customisation. At times, the iPhone and iOS feel like the clothing styles available to me at Walmart. They’re designed to be good, or even just acceptable, for a very wide range of consumers. I want something that’s going to be excellent, for me.

Ihnatko argues that Apple’s reasons for keeping the phone so heavily locked down go beyond its argument about keeping the operating system uniform and easily understandable.

Now that Ihnatko’s given reasons for switching, the final part of his series will bust some myths about the famous downsides of Android that are “either no longer true or have become, at worst, manageable nuisances instead of dealbreakers.”

Do you think Ihnatko’s reasons for ditching Apple are on point or ridiculous? Let us know in the comments?

