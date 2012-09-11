Four Brilliant Things Amazon Did With The Kindle Fire HD

It’s no secret that I love my iPad.



Apple built a great product, loaded it with features, and backed it up with app and content offerings.

But I can also use that same sentence to describe Amazon. Its updated Kindle Fire HD tablet seems like it is an impressive iPad alternative.

It might not have the glitzy sex appeal of the iPad, but a few things really draw me towards the Kindle Fire HD.

It’s affordable

The 16 GB model starts at just $200. Compare this to the entry-level iPad at $500. (You can also get the older iPad 2 for $400)

The Kindle Fire HD integrates seamlessly with Amazon services

This is a big one for me. I use Amazon for everything from buying toilet paper to storing files in the cloud. Considering that I can now order new toilet paper and download those files on the same device, I’m tempted to spring for it.

The Kindle Fire HD will pick up Wi-Fi better than the iPad

Let’s be clear on this – the Kindle Fire HD won’t magically make your Internet connection faster. It will simply receive that internet signal more clearly. I have had issues with my iPad randomly disconnecting from Wi-Fi in the past, but Amazon’s tablet boasts a revamped Wi-Fi system with two antennas, switching back and forth to whichever one gets the better signal. More reliable internet? Yes, please.

For many consumers, the yearly data plan on the Kindle Fire HD is way more attractive.

If you go for a 4G LTE-enabled model (it starts shipping Nov. 20), a flat rate of $50 per year will get you 250 MB of data per month. This same amount of data on your smartphone can run anywhere from $10-$25 per month depending on your carrier. Just keep in mind the $50 isn’t good if you like to stream a lot of video or download a lot of other content.

These are the four reasons that have me considering switching. However, I doubt I actually will.

