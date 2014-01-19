5 Reasons Why I Switched To T-Mobile

Last weekend, I got rid of my Verizon contract and made the switch to T-Mobile.

Long story short? It was very easy, especially because T-Mobile now reimburses you for the early termination fee (ETF) carriers charge you if you cancel your contract early.

So far, I’m very happy with my switch. While T-Mobile doesn’t have the best nationwide network, it does have a good one in New York where I live. That’s all I really need. I haven’t had any dropped or unclear calls. Internet speeds are fast, just as fast if not faster than my old Verizon connection was.

So, why did I make the switch?

Here’s the breakdown:

1.) I’m saving $US25 per month.

I was paying $US110 per month on Verizon for 2 GB of data plus unlimited calling/texting. I now pay $US85 per month for 2.5 GB of data, unlimited calling and texting, and the payment agreement for my phone. (More on the phone payment thing next.)

2.) I’m not locked into a smartphone upgrade cycle.

If you have good credit, T-Mobile lets you pay off the cost of your smartphone a little bit at a time. In my case, I bought a 16 GB iPhone 5S for $US0 down and agreed to pay $US25 per month for 24 months until the full $US600 cost of the phone was paid off. (Prices vary depending on the phone you choose.) I signed an agreement saying I’ll pay off the phone. If I try to leave T-Mobile, I’m contractually obligated to pay off whatever is left on my balance.

But the good news is this: I can pay off my phone in full whenever I want to and get a new device. When Apple releases its new iPhone later this year, I’ll sell my iPhone 5S on Craigslist, pay T-Mobile what I owe, and get the new phone. It’s pretty tough to upgrade your phone that quickly on other carriers.

3.) I don’t have a contract for my service.

T-Mobile does not make you sign a contract for your service. You can quit any time. The only snag here is you have to pay any remaining balance on your smartphone before you leave. If for some reason I start having problems with T-Mobile’s service, I can just go crawling back to Verizon.

4.) I get 500 MB more data per month.

My data plan gives me 500 MB more data per month for less money. My service plan is only $US60. Not bad!

5.) I won’t be charged if I go over my monthly data allotment.

If I go over my 2.5 GB in a billing period, T-Mobile won’t charge me. Instead, it’ll slow down my data speeds a bit until the new billing cycle starts. Verizon, on the other hand, used to charge me $US15 if I went over my 2 GB of data. It would give me an extra GB of data for that $US15, but that extra GB would disappear at the end of the billing cycle. I usually wouldn’t go over my data allotment until the end of the billing cycle, so I rarely had the chance to use much of that extra GB. Verizon would essentially get a free $US15 from me. Bummer.

But remember, not everyone should switch.

As I said above, T-Mobile’s network isn’t as robust as AT&T and Verizon’s. Even though T-Mobile’s plans are cheaper, it may not have good service in your area. Make sure you check T-Mobile’s coverage map first.

