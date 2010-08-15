Why I Sold All My Gold This Week

It’s true.



On Wednesday I sold all of my gold, except for a single Krugerrand I now keep on me as a good luck charm. There is something about the bearded, manly, “fyngoud” 22-karat Krugerrand that is irresistible. It looks like something right out of a Tolkien novel or 300.

Why did I sell? It sounds kind of lame for a personal finance writer to admit, but I had growing credit card debt I wanted to slaughter… just in case deflation rears its despicable head. I’d rather pay that off now, while it’s relatively easy. Outstanding personal debts during a deflationary death spiral would not be fun.

Also, although I still tend to believe gold may have some upside ahead of it, squirrelling away a cold, heavy metal is a form of “hoarding.” It’s a bit classier than those people on TLC who hoard canned food, shoe boxes and cats or whatever, but it is still hoarding.

Money in metal is money that isn’t being used productively in society. It isn’t employing new workers, allowing companies to continue operating, funding innovation or expansion into new markets.

When you own stocks, on the other hand, you are contributing to the great experiment. And it is far easier to sell a stock when you’ve reached your profit target. You can typically close out your position with a single click, and for a $4.95 to $9.95 flat commission.

With gold, you have to find a buyer, which can pose obvious safety problems… Or you have to go through one of the big brokers, who will often charge a transaction fee and pay you significantly less than they sell the same exact coins for.

What do you think? Is now the time to hoard gold? Or do you still have faith that stocks will reward investors over the long haul?

