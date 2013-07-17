Getting Rejected On Tinder? Here's Why ...

Tinder

Tinder is one of the most popular apps in the dating space, even though it doesn’t even position itself as a dating startup.

It’s generated over 75 million matches and at least 50 people have gotten engaged thanks to Tinder

But finding love on Tinder is easier for some than others. And now there’s even a Tumblr blog out there to help you better understand why you got rejected.

Why I Rejected You On Tinder” is a little brutal at times, but it seems to be all in good fun. 

For the sake of maintaining these unsuspecting Tinder users’s privacy, we’ve blurred out everyone’s face and name. 

'There is an 87% chance you wear Axe body spray.'

'There really is no best case scenario in terms of whose profile this belongs to…'

'You once robbed a bank.'

'You look like someone who might say 'I've got your tickets to the gun show.''

'I'd be impressed by this photo if I was a six-year-old girl.'

'After taking this picture you turned in to The Incredible Hulk.'

'You might make me dress up as Princess Peach for Halloween.'

'110% chance I have a night terror after seeing this.'

'You are the oil painting of Dorion grey?'

'That thing you're doing with your pinky.'

'Our kids would be picked last in kickball.'

'You're doing my least favourite stretch.'

'You wear a wetsuit to the movies.'

'You use wire hangers.'

'You invested all of your 401k in Wonka stock.'

'Someone once tried to explain golf to me and I fell asleep.'

Now, want to learn how to use the app for yourself?

