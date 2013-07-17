Getting Rejected On Tinder? Here's Why ...

Tinder is one of the most popular apps in the dating space, even though it doesn’t even position itself as a dating startup.



It’s generated over 75 million matches and at least 50 people have gotten engaged thanks to Tinder.

But finding love on Tinder is easier for some than others. And now there’s even a Tumblr blog out there to help you better understand why you got rejected.

“Why I Rejected You On Tinder” is a little brutal at times, but it seems to be all in good fun.

For the sake of maintaining these unsuspecting Tinder users’s privacy, we’ve blurred out everyone’s face and name.

