7 reasons why I refuse to buy anything on Amazon

Shutterstock I prefer to not shop at Amazon.

Although everyone I know loves shopping online, I refuse to purchase anything on Amazon.

While many see it as convenient, I find having an item delivered to my house is too much of a hassle. I hate waiting for a package, especially if it doesn’t get there in time or if it gets stolen, so I prefer to shop at traditional stores.

Additionally, I save money by not paying a monthly fee for Amazon Prime and having no delivery fees.

Amazon also hurts small businesses and has reportedly treated its delivery drivers poorly, making me not want to support the company.

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

As the retail apocalypse sweeps across the US, consumers continue to turn to online retailers, like Amazon, for their purchases. In fact, there are 90 million Amazon Prime subscribers today. I’m not one of them.

As a millennial, I’m expected to do everything via the internet – socialise, date, and even shop. But I’m unique in that I prefer to shop at traditional retail stores.

Although millions of people turn to Amazon for its convenience, I prefer to avoid the online retailer. Here’s why.

When I purchase something, I want it right away. I don’t want to wait for it to be delivered.

Spencer Platt/ Getty I hate waiting for delivery.

Purchasing an item in a traditional store is instantly gratifying. I pick up an item, pay for it, and then that item is immediately mine. When shopping online, you have to wait – sometimes for more than a week – for the item to be in your possession.

When I have purchased items from Amazon in the past, the delivery window I was given was completely wrong, so I ended up waiting even longer than I expected. It can get frustrating, especially when you need the item immediately.

It’s easier just to run to your local store and have the item right away. Granted, I live in a major city so, for me, it’s easier just to run to the store and have the item right away.

Amazon Prime attempts to cut down the delivery time, but it’s just another unnecessary monthly expense that I cannot afford.

Shutterstock Amazon Prime is a luxury expense.

It costs $US119 per year for annual memberships, and it’s $US12.99 per month for a monthly membership. With that price, you are promised free delivery on all items bought on the website. But is it really free if you’re paying for a membership?

Sure, you’re probably saving money on shipping with the membership, but I save even more money by just running to the store and cutting out that delivery fee altogether.

Additionally, I already have other monthly memberships that are more essential and keep me healthy – such as a gym membership and a HelloFresh subscription. Amazon Prime, on the other hand, seems like an unnecessary luxury expense to me.

Packages are often stolen off the doorstep, especially since I live in a city.

Shutterstock Sometimes the packages are missing.

I live in an apartment building in Brooklyn, so most of my building’s packages are left outside on the stoop or inside the lobby. Neighbours have told me their packages have been stolen or have just not turned up many times.

But this doesn’t just happen in the city. In fact, 30% of people in the US said they had a delivery package stolen off their doorstep in 2017. Some of these people lost hundreds of dollars when their packages were taken, so I save even more money by shopping in retail stores.

Sure, you can get an Amazon Key, which allows delivery drivers to open your door, garage, or car so that they can place your package safely inside. However, Key for Home costs over $US300, which isn’t a small chunk of change. As a city dweller who moves around a lot and doesn’t like the idea of a stranger entering my house, I don’t think Amazon Key is a perfect fit for everyone.

When ordering clothes or shoes off Amazon, I cannot try it on before purchasing.

Sean Gallup / Getty Images I prefer to shop for clothes in person.

As a tactile person, I like to feel an item before purchasing. When it comes to clothing, I need to feel the texture of the item, and I need to see how it fits. All of that can easily be done in a traditional retail store.

For me, it’s difficult to just purchase something based on a picture on a website.

The delivery packaging creates unnecessary waste that I don’t want to deal with.

Leon Neal/ Getty That’s a lot of unnecessary boxes.

Amazon deliveries arrive in boxes of various sizes and are filled with bubble wrap. Since boxes are dropped an average of 17 times, online retailers tend to overpackage by placing boxes within boxes. In fact, about 1 billion trees a year are killed to make these boxes.

When I shop at traditional retail stores, however, I can tell the salesclerk that I don’t need a shopping bag. Instead, I just place the purchased item in a backpack. In the rare case that I do get a shopping bag, I can easily reuse it in my house, unlike a large box.

The company hurts other retailers, especially small businesses.

Shutterstock Some small businesses believe Amazon hurts them.

Amazon said 1 million small and medium businesses sold their goods on the site and, of those, 20,000 made more than $US1 million in sales in 2017. But some small business owners argue that Amazon is actually a threat to their business. According to Forbes, two out of three business owners say their growth is negatively affected by the online retailer. Although Amazon allows small businesses to reach a global audience, the company charges a 15% commission fee.

In other words, I think it’s better to directly shop at my local small business than to buy their goods via Amazon.

Lastly, Amazon reportedly does not treat its delivery drivers well, and I don’t want to support a company that doesn’t value its employees.

Picture Alliance/ Getty Amazon delivery people sometimes put their lives at risk to get you your packages.

While free, fast shipping may seem like an added perk, it comes at a cost. Amazon delivery drivers told Business Insider that they felt the need to drive fast, blow through stop signs, and urinate in bottles on their trucks to make deliveries on time. The drivers also said they have not been paid for overtime and many of their wages are missing.

I wouldn’t want a delivery driver to risk his life in dangerous situations just because I needed toiletries. Instead, I just do the work myself and purchase the item at a traditional retail store.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.