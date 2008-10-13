Why I organise the NY Tech Meetup

Meetup founder Scott Heiferman’s response to Allen Stern and other critics of the NY Tech Meetup. NY Tech will hold an organizational planning meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 21.

1. To give promising first-time NY internet entrepreneurs exposure to the tech community that might help them out. I was in their shoes, and I believe in the power of self-organised groups to give people a leg up.

(Allen Stern asks: “Just What Does it Take to Present at the NY Tech Meetup?” Answer: Be something interesting to the NY tech community. Here’s how it works: I look at who wants to demo and I pick the ones who I think will be most interesting to the community. Sometimes Dawn Barber, my co-organiser who does 90% of the work on the NYTM, does the picking. We tried voting by the whole community, but it wasn’t good. We tried having a committee, but it wasn’t good. We should probably try voting again. Someone commented to Allen: “We have often thought about applying but have yet to because it seems futile.” Umm…. How do you think most presenters get a spot? By posting. Doesn’t sound futile to me. We just want good demos, wherever they come from. I used to be religious about having everyone post to request a demo slot. But then we’d get a request that wasn’t a post, and the community would lose out on a good demo. We’ve had over 250 presenters, I guess, and probably 220+ were complete strangers to me. Most of those were probably first-time internet entrepreneurs. It gives me great pleasure & pride to hear how the NYTM helps these people.)

2. To give non-first-time internet entrepreneurs — with something great — exposure to the tech community that might help them out. Sometimes it’s presenters I know, the vast majority not. Sometimes it’s a NYTM first-timer, the vast majority not. We’re not going to disqualify someone because I know them or because they’ve demo’d in the past. Case in point: Charles Forman of iminlikewithyou. Not someone I’m rushing to hang out with (despite my having an interest via my personal investment in his investor, Betaworks). But his demos are interesting, entertaining, and most importantly: Ground-breaking, amazing internet innovation that we want to see. I don’t care how many times you’ve demo’d… if you’ve got something good, we want you.

3. To give myself and the NY tech community exposure to what’s new & interesting. Maybe they’ll find a gig or new investment or inspiration. It’s a beautiful thing.

4. To get experience using my own product (Meetup). My organisation gets paid by tens of thousands of Meetup organisers, so I want to understand their experience. I didn’t originally intend for the NY Tech Meetup to be big, I just wanted to see what it was like being a Meetup organiser.

5. To help strengthen the NY internet industry. A community is stronger when they meet up. I’m grateful to this industry & city I love. (And as a member of that industry, a stronger industry benefits me personally.) Most importantly, I care about the development of new technology to serve the people. Maybe a stronger NY internet industry can make the city’s best & brightest less likely to waste away on wall street or madison avenue — and more likely to contribute to society.

6. To get exposure for Meetup (the company, the service/website), amongst people we might hire. My personal #1 job (& challenge) is to build a killer team for Meetup, so we go from thousands of Meetups-a-day to hundreds-of-thousands of Meetups-a-day. Maybe it’s selfish that I use my NYTM for recruiting, but it doesn’t bother me, and I don’t think it causes lasting pain or suffering for anyone. The Meetup mission isn’t selfish. People of the world should have universal access and availability of community groups & Meetups (like the NYTM) everywhere about most everything. Early on in the NYTM, I [sometimes regretfully] pledged to not make any money from organising the NYTM, so my only selfish “organiser privilege/perogative” is to pimp Meetup at the NYTM to top tech talent. Plus, by providing some administrative support for the NYTM (eg. copiers, occasional desk space for Dawn, etc), Meetup is effectively a sponsor of the NYTM, so the recruit-pimping is basically paid-for. I try to be transparent about NYTM finances (more to come) and disclose any personal connections. Nobody has ever had to whisper or remind me to do so. I would never give preference or benefit to a presenter because I have a personal financial interest in them.

I wish I had more time to give to the NYTM. As I announced at the 10/7 NYTM, it’s time for us to turn the NYTM into a more powerful [& transparent] organisation. I hope people step-up to do it. I’ll announce a meetup about that soon — stay tuned.



