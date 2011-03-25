Why I Love Money

James Altucher

Here’s what money can do:

The first picture in the below image is a highway in Japan right after the earthquake.

The second picture is the same highway six days later.

That’s what money does.

Why do you love money? (answer in comments)

[Genesis of this post:

– saw this image via a tweet by @oliviaazevedo75

– discussed with @ClaudiaYoga, who did a similar post

]

japan road

Related Posts:

What it feels like to be Rich

Follow me, on twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.