Why I Love Money

Here’s what money can do:
The first picture in the below image is a highway in Japan right after the earthquake.
The second picture is the same highway six days later.
That’s what money does.
Why do you love money? (answer in comments)
–
[Genesis of this post:
– saw this image via a tweet by @oliviaazevedo75
– discussed with @ClaudiaYoga, who did a similar post
]
Related Posts:
Follow me, on twitter.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.