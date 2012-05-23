Why You're Nuts For Not Using iTunes Match

Do you have more than 2 iOS devices? And do you have a bunch of music? Have you tried iTunes Match?



No?

You need to give it a shot.

iTunes Match lets users store their music collections on a remote server and access them from any device, by streaming the tunes or downloading them.

When iTunes Match was first introduced last October, it seemed as if the service was going to revolutionise how we interact with our music and how we access it.

But interest in iTunes Match and coverage has plateaued since the launch. That stinks, since it’s not getting the credit it really deserves.

This service is another way that Apple has made our lives easier. The company knows that music storage is an issue facing most, if not all, users. (I’m talking to you 8GB iPhone users.) Apple remedied the problem with a simple solution that just works like all their other products and services.

Competitor, Amazon Cloud Player can’t integrate into the operating system and Google Music is complicated. iTunes Match has in fact changed cloud music and forced others to launch new services or attempt to improve their current services in order to keep up.

Before iTunes Match my music library was scattered all over various external hard drives and storage services like Dropbox. I would have to manually drag and drop music into my iTunes library to add tracks to new computers or devices.

I have over 10,000 songs and moving tracks between multiple computers used to be a nightmare. Now I can add my entire music library to any Apple ID-connected device (Apple TV, iPads, iPhones, etc.) iTunes Match has quickly become a necessity for me.

Its easy to use. Select one option in iTunes and like magic the songs are added to the cloud and then available for you to stream. Just the other day I was able to add an album to my iTunes library on my desktop and with the click of a button all 20 tracks appeared on my iPhone and iPad without me doing anything to the mobile devices. iTunes Match is literally that simple.

I love the service and how it makes getting music easier on my iPhone, iPad, and MacBook Air. iTunes Match has helped me in my transition between multiple computers and I also don’t have to physically sync my phone to iTunes in order to get new music on there anymore. The service has been great at removing a step from this normally cumbersome process.

Don’t be scared off by the $24.99 per year price tag. It’s worth it.

For 25 bucks you can store 25,000 songs in the cloud and if the tracks are available in iTunes, Apple matches plays back from iCloud at 256-Kbps AAC DRM-free quality — even if your original copy was of lower quality.

Don’t Miss: Here’s Everything Apple Will Announce In Less Than A Month

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.