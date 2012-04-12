The Perks Of Being In A Relationship Without Kids

Photo: Flickr / HAMED MASOUMI

Good Morning DINKS.Let me ask you a question, what do you love about being a DINK?



Is it the fact that you have extra free time to focus on your career and relationships since you don’t have kids?

Or is it the fact that you have the freedom to do things that families with kids may otherwise not be able to do?

I love being a DINK because I like having the support of my boyfriend.

I like knowing that I have someone to come home to, even though sometimes I just want to be alone. I like knowing that I can rely on someone else in case I am ever in an unmanageable situation, even though I am mostly independent.

I also like knowing that I have someone to talk with when I am making a big decision, even though my boyfriend very often remains neutral because he hates drama.

Why Do You Love Being in a Dual Income No Kids Relationship?

1. We Can Share the Expenses. Having two incomes in a relationship is definitely a financial benefit because all of our regular expenses are cut in half. If one spouse ever looses their job it can be a very scary situation, however there is comfort in knowing that our spouse can pay the expenses temporarily until we find another job.

2. We Can Both Contribute Towards Savings. If we are saving up for a major purchase such as a vacation, new appliances, a new car, or even a new home we can achieve our savings goals in half of the time because we have two incomes contributing towards the savings.

We will still eventually achieve our savings goals if we were single, but it just might take double the time.

3. We Have Double the Income. Double the income means that we can spend more on our monthly living expenses.

With dual incomes we can live a more lavish lifestyle if we chose to do so. I am definitely not saying that we should spend all of our disposable income, but if we chose to splurge every now and then the financial impact does is not as devastating as it would be if we were single with only one income.

4. We Have Someone to Rely On. This is a major advantage to being a DINK.

I like knowing that I can rely on my boyfriend (most of the time) and that there are no little children who are relying on me.

I would absolutely do anything for my boyfriend, I would go out of my way for him, and I don’t mind being inconvenienced (sometimes) for him.

However since he is a grown man it is very rare that he calls in favours. Unfortunately I cannot say the same for kids.

I would definitely take care of my boyfriend if he needed me to, but I don’t know that I can say that I would have the same commitment for helpless children who constantly need to be watched over and taken care of.

I guess that’s why my boyfriend Nick and I do not have children.

