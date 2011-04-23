The Truth About Jailbreaking: It's The Only Way To Enjoy Your iPhone

Photo: htaule93 via Flickr

I’ve been an iPhone owner since the original was released in 2007.For the the most part, I was happy with what Apple had to offer, despite the lack of several key features like multitasking and copy and paste.



The iPhone was so far ahead of the curve, it was easy to suck it up and deal with those inconveniences. (Besides, at the time, the best alternative was a BlackBerry.)

But four years later, things have changed. More people are buying Android-powered phones than iPhones. I have a Nexus S in addition to my iPhone 4, and I love the openness and freedom to customise my Android phone with widgets and themes.

Since my iPhone is my primary phone, I decided to jailbreak it for the first time about a month ago. Now I’m kicking myself for waiting so long. I feel like someone handed me a brand new phone, one that gives me way more control than I ever had.

In short, I’m never going back.

Jailbreaking is easier than ever now. It will take you 10 minutes, tops. If you love your iPhone, but are looking for even more options, I suggest giving it a try. The following is what I’ve enjoyed the most with my jailbroken iPhone. Check it out and see if it’s worth it for you too.

I can now control basic features without digging through menus The mod SB Settings is an essential download for any jailbreaker. It lets you perform simple tasks such as turning off 3G, entering aeroplane mode, and turning on Bluetooth without digging through the iPhone's maze-like settings. Texting is so much better There are a bunch of great apps that improve texting on the iPhone. My favourite is biteSMS. The app lets you read and reply to texts from your home screen, lock screen, or any other app without opening up the Messages app. It's not a huge tweak, but it makes all the difference in the world. Why should I have to pay twice for one data plan? I already have an unlimited 3G plan from AT&T that was grandfathered in from my original contract in 2009 when I got the 3GS. Why should I pay twice to use that connection if I want to use my phone as a mobile hotspot? That's why I use MyWi. It's a $20 app, but saves you a ton in the long run by turning your phone into a free hotspot for all your wifi devices. I can finally hide those annoying native apps I never use Voice Memos, Compass, Weather...who needs them? Before now they were hiding in a 'Miscellaneous' folder on my home screen. With SB Settings I can hide those icons forever. I can customise my app screen any way I want The iPhone only lets you keep 12 apps in a folder at a time. That does me no good as I have well over 12 games that I'd rather keep in one place. With the mod Infinifolders, I can cram as many apps into a folder as I want. Finally! I can make FaceTime calls over 3G Even though other iPhone apps like Skype can make video calls over 3G, Apple's native FaceTime is still blocked from using it. Unless both parties are connected to wifi, you're pretty much hosed. The app My3G tricks your phone into thinking it's connected to a wifi connection, allowing you to make FaceTime calls whenever you want. I can easily block calls and texts from spammers Ocassionally you're cell number is going to get out there, leaving you vulnerable to calls and texts from spammers. With an app like MCleaner you can block spammers (or people you plain don't like) for good. Freeing up memory from running apps has never been easier With multitasking comes worries about battery life. SB Settings has a built-in process killer that will close your power-hungry apps when you're not using them. There are dozens of custom settings to download There are too many custom settings in the Cydia store to count. You can set your volume button to launch certain apps, tweak whether you want to connect to 3G or EDGE, and customise your ringer settings. And that's only scratching the surface. The options are limitless. I have access to tons of widgets for my home screen, just like I do on Android Besides SB Settings, this is my favourite feature. I love having real-time widgets run on my home screen to keep me updated on my RSS feeds, sports, news, and weather. This is standard on Android phones, and it's a shame you have to jailbreak to get it on iPhone. Now find out what I love about Android... Click here to see why the Nexus S is my favourite Android phone >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.