Like most of us, I love new technology. HDTV, the Ipad, high speed internet, streaming videos, and of course, the Smartphone. I use to have a Blackberry Bold loaded with a data plan, several apps, and direct synchronisation with my work email. However, recently, I did a drastic thing – I got rid of my Blackberry Bold, went to the Verizon store, and purchased a Samsung Haven for $5.



Here are 5 the reasons why I downgraded my cell phone:

1) Radiation

We were all taken aback when on May 31st, the World Health organisation said that cell phone use can increase possible cancer risk. There will continue to be much debate about this and I doubt everyone will ever agree on what the actual facts are. Regardless, I believe that radiation from phones can’t be a good thing. Can it cause cancer? Who knows. But I do know that there isn’t any good that can come from cell phone radiation. I decided to make an extra effort to use headsets and landlines more often, but I realise that there will be times when I need to put the phone up against my ear. And, if I am going to do that, I figured I might as well use a phone that emits less radiation. So, in the Verizon store, I showed a rep the CNET list of the 20 lowest radiation cell phones and the Samsung Haven was the lowest radiation phone that they offered for sale. I purchased it, right on the spot, for $5.

2) Heat From The Phone

I sometimes talk for a long time on the phone, and the Blackberry often heats up. I am not sure if this is because the Blackberry is constantly sending and receiving email, or if the software or hardware on the phone causes it to heat up. A simpler phone, I assumed wouldn’t heat up as they are considerably less complicated and busy. And, I am happy to report that my Samsung Haven never heats – probably because the phone can’t do much else besides ring.

3) Removing Potential Distractions

Running an internet company, I am always online. I constantly receive emails, tweets, text messages, and several other forms of communication. I am also a huge sports fan and my phone always allowed me to get the scores and latest news. However, this presents a constant distraction for myself. It can be dangerous to drive with all of these potential distractions one click away. Moreover, it can be difficult to break away, and if I am watching a movie, or going for a long walk, all of this technology can get in the way. My new phone, has no distractions. The only thing it tells me is the time, which my watch tells me anyway, so there really isn’t the possibility of being distracted and frankly, it has been a nice change thus far.

4) Monthly Costs

Monthly cell phone bills keep going up and up. The phone is like a credit card – you can spend money on it without realising it. Apps cost money, text messaging costs money, insurance costs money, and of course the data plan costs money. I already have high speed internet in the office and in my apartment, so do I really need it on my phone? Do I really need all of these apps, or 5,000 text messages per month on my phone? I realised that I don’t, and my new phone wouldn’t allow me to spend all of that extra money even if I wanted too. Plus, insurance, use to cost me about $6 a month which I needed because losing my Blackberry would have cost several hundred dollars to replace. However, with my new phone, remember, it only set me back $5 to purchase, so I certainly don’t feel the need to pay $6 a month to insure it.

5) Early Adopter

It is fun to be an early adopter for new technologies. People sleep outside the night before a new Iphone release so that they can be the early adopter of it. I am an early adopter in the reverse sense. I am the only person I know to trade in a smartphone for a phone that people don’t remember seeing since back in the Clinton Administration. I enjoy it, and I would be happy if this started a new trend amongst my friends, peers, as well as anyone reading this article.

My phone is so old that it has a 911 button on it. Yes, there is a button, to directly call 911. There is also an ICE button, which lists all of my In Case of Emergency contacts. These features would have been a reason why my mum purchased this phone for me in 1996 when I went off to college. It would have given her the security of knowing that I could quickly call 911 or the local fire station if I needed to. Even still – this phone is fantastic, it reminds me of an Atari – and maybe two years from now, when I am eligible for my next upgrade, I’ll purchase a cell phone from the 80s.

