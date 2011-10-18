People always want to know what phone I’m using — which is one big reason why I started gdgt — and I often get asked why I don’t use an iPhone. The launch of the iPhone 4S this week presented me with yet another opportunity to pass over Apple’s offering, so I thought I’d lay it out my reasons for sticking with Android.



Click here to continue reading at gdgt…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.