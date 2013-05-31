17 Reasons Why Houston Is The Best City In America

When people think of a thriving, up and coming city, they don’t usually think of Houston. People tend to associate the city with the smell of oil refineries, oppressive humidity, and the perennially underperforming Astros.



They should take another look. Houston’s an economic juggernaut.

It’s by far the country’s number one job creator, the home of America’s booming energy industry, is more diverse than New York City (PDF) and lets you stretch a paycheck farther than anywhere else in the country.

Add to that a thriving restaurant and cultural scene, and you’ve got a winning case for Houston as the best American city.

