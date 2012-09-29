Why Homes On A 'Boulevard' Are The Priciest In Town

Whether it makes sense or not, there’s something more appealing to home buyers about an address ending in “boulevard” than plain old “street.”



On average, real estate experts at Trulia found homes listed on boulevards sold for 36 per cent more per square foot than those on streets.

Addresses ending with “road” were also lucrative, pulling in 8 per cent and 9 per cent more than homes listed on “court” and “circle”, respectively.

But why? It has less to do with the value of the homes themselves, than the types of properties these addresses attract, according to Trulia:

“Well, while the word does have a sophisticated French origin, it actually might have more to do with the mix of the homes located there. Approximately, 37% of homes on “boulevards” are in multi-unit buildings, such as apartments and condos. In contrast, these types of homes make up no more than 16% of homes on every other address suffix. A greater concentration of multi-unit buildings could drive up costs as they are often located in denser, urban areas where space is at a premium.”

See their infographic below for more insight: