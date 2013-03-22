Why Hollywood Needs To Make TV More Tweetable [THE BRIEF]

flickr”Scandal,” starring Kerry Washington, is known for having a huge Twitter following.Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



The more people are tweeting about a show, the higher its ratings are, says Nielsen. A study shows that for the 18-34 age bracket, a 4.2 per cent increase in Tweets means a 1% ratings rise — and that’s for a midseason show. It has already been noted that Twitter has drastically helped propel the ratings for “Scandal,” on ABC.

Target hired Rick Gomez, who has previously worked at MillerCoors and PepsiCo, as its new SVP of brand and category marketing.

Laura Maness is the first-ever U.S. chief growth officer at Havas Worldwide. She was previously an svp for business development and marketing at SF-based Propane studios. She also worked at DraftFCB and other digital shops.

Here’s a list of the 2013 North American Effie winners.

Net income grew by five per cent at Havas last year.

Speaking of Havas, Agency Spy reports that there have been recent cuts in the NY office.

