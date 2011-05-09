Look How A Hasidic Newspaper Cropped Hillary Clinton Out Of The Famous Situation Room Photo

Doctored photo

Photo: Failed Messiah

Concerned that its readers would find the picture suggestive, the Hasidic newspaper, Der Tzitung doctored the now famous White House Situation Room photo to remove Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.The newspaper claims a standing policy of never showing pictures of women due to concerns over its readers sensibilities.



The Failed Messiah was the first to notice the discrepancy, where Clinton and counterterrorism director Audrey Tomason, were both cropped from the picture.

