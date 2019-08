Former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis, author of “And The Weak Suffer What They Must?,” has some strong opinions when it comes to presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. He explains why he thinks she’s a “dangerous person.”

Produced by Eames Yates

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.