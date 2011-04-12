Why High Oil Prices Are Likely Here To Stay

A number of forces continued to push oil prices higher last week, reaching their highest levels in the U.S. since September 2008.



One factor fueling the run has been the continued decline of the U.S. dollar. You can see from the chart that oil and the dollar historically are negatively correlated.

This means that a rise in oil prices generally coincides with a decline in the dollar, and vice versa.

The U.S. dollar has seen a dramatic decline since the beginning of the year as oil prices have moved some 30 per cent higher. This could be due to fact that roughly two-thirds of the U.S. trade deficit is related to oil imports.

Despite the run up, oil’s upward rate of change is still within its normal trading pattern over the past 60 trading days. Accordingly, this may imply that it isn’t a spike and we haven’t crossed into the extreme territory like we experienced in 2008 and 2009.

Conversely, oil prices are positively correlated with gold prices, which also saw a bounce this week. Looking back over the past one- and 10-year periods, oil and gold have roughly a 75 per cent correlation. This means that three out of four times, when prices for one go up, prices for the other increase as well.

Another factor pushing prices higher is the seasonal strength that oil prices historically experience leading into the summer driving season. This chart shows the five-, 15- and 28-year patterns for oil prices. You can see that prices historically bottom in February before rising through the end of the summer.

All opinions expressed and data provided are subject to change without notice. Some of these opinions may not be appropriate to every investor.

